A Confident Woman is the Most Beautiful’: Triptii Dimri Owns Ramp for Shantnu & Nikhil’s Empowering Collection at LFW

Actor Triptii Dimri owned the ramp in style as she closed Shantnu & Nikhil's latest collection “You” at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. The talented actress radiated confidence and power in an all-black ensemble paired with lace gloves. Dimri expressed how honored she felt to represent the designers' line which celebrates womanhood.

In her words, “There is nothing more beautiful than a confident woman. I felt truly powerful in what I was wearing.” The collection's theme highlighted individuality and resilience of women. Models walked to empowering songs like Dua Lipa's ‘Break My Heart' exuding elegance and strength.

Metallics, lace details and figure-hugging silhouettes dominated the line. Long skirts, dresses, gowns and coats were seen in varied hues. Accessories like long boots added a formal touch. Designers Shantanu and Nikhil highlighted teamwork being integral to their success like family.

The collection was a tribute to courageous women navigating challenges with grace. Actor Triptii Dimri agreed, stating she was thrilled to be the showstopper for designs encouraging women to own their power and uniqueness. With its theme and styling, Shantnu & Nikhil's “You” collection captured the essence of independent, confident women.