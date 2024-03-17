Search
Life StyleA Confident Woman is the Most Beautiful': Triptii Dimri Owns Ramp for...
Life Style

A Confident Woman is the Most Beautiful’: Triptii Dimri Owns Ramp for Shantnu & Nikhil’s Empowering Collection at LFW

By: Northlines

Date:

Actor Triptii Dimri owned the ramp in style as she closed Shantnu & Nikhil's latest collection “You” at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. The talented actress radiated confidence and power in an all-black ensemble paired with lace gloves. Dimri expressed how honored she felt to represent the designers' line which celebrates womanhood.

In her words, “There is nothing more beautiful than a confident woman. I felt truly powerful in what I was wearing.” The collection's theme highlighted individuality and resilience of women. Models walked to empowering songs like Dua Lipa's ‘Break My Heart' exuding elegance and strength.

Metallics, lace details and figure-hugging silhouettes dominated the line. Long skirts, dresses, gowns and coats were seen in varied hues. Accessories like long boots added a formal touch. Designers Shantanu and Nikhil highlighted teamwork being integral to their success like family.

The collection was a tribute to courageous women navigating challenges with grace. Actor Triptii Dimri agreed, stating she was thrilled to be the showstopper for designs encouraging women to own their power and uniqueness. With its theme and styling, Shantnu & Nikhil's “You” collection captured the essence of independent, confident women.

Previous article
Apple’s New M3 MacBook Air Reviewed: A Potent Yet Portable Powerhouse
Next article
Lakshya Sen’s hopes of All-England glory come to an end after grueling three-hour battle against Jonatan Christie
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Stay Cool This Summer with Kulfa, the Amazing Hydrating Green Vegetable

Northlines Northlines -
As the scorching summer heat intensifies, many of us...

Is Eating Gold Healthy? Chef Ranveer Brar’s 24K Gold ‘Tadka’ Dal Stirs Health Debate

Northlines Northlines -
Chef Ranveer Brar, known for his experimental dishes, has...

Refreshing Summer Drink Ingredients That Naturally Support Glowing Skin

Northlines Northlines -
While thirst-quenching beverages are a must to stay hydrated...

Heavy Snowstorm Causes Travel Disruption in Colorado: Highways Closed, Flights Cancelled, Travellers Stranded

Northlines Northlines -
Travel nightmare in Colorado: Snowstorm causes power outages and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Restructuring at Air India as Tata Group Implements Changes, Over 180...

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh wow Mumbai with surprise Punjabi duet

Lakshya Sen’s hopes of All-England glory come to an end after...