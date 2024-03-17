Search
Apple’s New M3 MacBook Air Reviewed: A Potent Yet Portable Powerhouse

The laptop landscape is evolving at a rapid pace, with devices becoming more powerful yet compact. In its latest entry, Apple seeks to redefine portable productivity with the new M3 MacBook Air. But does this ultra-slim notebook deliver on its promises? Tech journalist Anuj Bhatia gets hands-on to find out.

Weighing just 2.7 pounds, the M3 Air is virtually weightless. Its compact dimensions and rounded edges lend an elegant aesthetic. Available in four attractive hues, the reviewer opted for the subtle Starlight model. Portability was a top priority, and the Air satisfied as a travel companion for extended trips.

Under the hood, an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU paired with 16GB of RAM ensure zippy performance. During testing, the reviewer experienced silky-smooth multitasking across work and . Light editing of and was a breeze. Gaming was also a delight, with AAA titles like Death Stranding running without hitches on the notebook's dazzling 2560×1664 display.

Battery life truly impressed at over 15 hours on a single charge. Combined with its fanless, near-silent operation, the M3 Air proved an invisible workhorse. Real- usage incorporated writing, research, video calls and more – all without reaching for a charger.

As to the claims of being an “AI laptop”, the M3 Air sets the stage. Optimized for on-device generative AI via the powerful M3 chip, the future of Mac computing could see deeply-embedded artificial intelligence. For now, day-to-day tasks from productivity to play fly with the souped-up Silicon under the hood.

In the end, the M3 MacBook Air wins for its perfect balance of premium craft, blazing speed and amazing endurance. At just $1,150, it delivers everything most consumers need in a lightweight powerhouse. For those seeking an upgrade or a portable partner, the M3 Air fits the bill as one of the best consumer laptops around.

