Renault India strengthens its rural presence with customer-centric initiatives

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: With innovative and comprehensive customer-centric efforts, Renault, the leading European brand in the country,has made significant inroads in the rural markets.

The rural journey for Renault started in 2019, with the identification of new low-cost formats for showrooms, followed by the expansion of network infrastructure under the Project Vistaar’. Under the ‘Project Vistaar’, Renault through its network, recruited, trained, and deployed close to 500specialised sales consultants called Resident Dealer Sales Executives (RDSE).

These RDSEs ensured a better connection with the customers, enhancingRenault’s reach within the country and creating a strong network in the rural markets. With an aim to make further inroads into the rural market, Renaultadopted a customer centric approach with extensive target audience engagement through Grameen Mahotsava.

Organised in 200+ villages so far, these Mahotsavsgarnered great response from the customers. To keep the momentum high, Renault adopted a digital format during the last few challenging years, creating the first of its kinds ‘Digital Grameen Mohatsav’.

Moving closer to the customers in rural areas, Renault became the first passenger car OEM to join hands with the CSC Grameen e-store, in early 2021, ensuring easy access to Renault’s Products and services. CSC, as a network of local stores run by a massive network of 4 lakhs Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs)trained by Renault teams, are successfully addressing queries from potential customers, and delivering last mile e-governance services.

Renault’s partnership with CSC commissioned 400 Renault Booking Centreslast year, providing rural customers an opportunity to book their favourite Renault car within their locality with ease and convenience. With this the customers are able to book their Renault car with minimum documentation formalities, by scanning the QR Code available at the nearest Renault Booking Centre, making digital inclusion of rural India a reality,

Further widening its reach, Renault recently engaged with more than 50 villages across the country to develop them as ‘Model Villages’. Renault India has designed and developed a dedicated plan on sustainable development of these villages in partnership with the CSC Grameen eStore.