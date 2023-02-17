C20 resolves to push govts and industries to address crucial climate & environ issues

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: As part of the activities of the Civil 20 (C20) engagement group in India chaired by Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, the Working Group on Sustainable and Resilient Communities organised a workshop in Delhi on “The Role of Technology Cooperation, Finance and Adoption Strategies for Addressing Net Zero Emissions Management”. The Working Group is focused on civil society’s role in addressing climate, environment and net-zero targets. As representatives of the people’s voices, C20 has resolved to push governments, industries, and G20 and G7 countries to uphold their commitments in technology development/transfer, financing the transition to net zero emissions, creating policies, and policy implementation environments. Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), Chair, C20, and the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Sri. V. Muraleedharan, jointly inaugurated the virtual event. In her address, Amma cautioned that we had walked too far, too fast in polluting Mother Earth, causing too much destruction, and threatening the very survival of humanity. Blinded by narrow selfish, short-term goals, we have forgotten that the entire world is divine, she said. Amma stressed the importance of simple yet holistic initiatives like planting trees and carpooling to reduce our footprint on polluting nature. Sri. V Muraleedharan highlighted the need to unite communities to make India’s G20 presidency a People20 presidency.

He pointed to the interconnectedness of all life forms. The G20 motto Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam signifying ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ shares the value of oneness, he said. Dr. Maneesha Sudheer, SRC Working Group Coordinator and Provost, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Sri Srinivas Krishnaswami, CEO, Vasudha Foundation, and Sanjay Vashist, Director, Climate Action Network South Asia, also addressed the inaugural event. Said Dr. Maneesha Sudheer, the Working Group Coordinator of Sustainable & Resilient Communities and Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: “What gives an edge to India’s G20 presidentship is the deep commitment to Indian values that are universal. Climate issues, environmental issues, and net zero targets are all interlinked. We cannot bring change without working together and building resilient communities.” Sri Srinivas Krishnaswami, CEO of Vasudha Foundation, said, “For a country to achieve its net zero targets, everyone has to play their role. Civil society’s role in this journey is crucial. They can play at multiple levels, from creating knowledge and awareness on issues to developing compelling stories on the need for compassion for nature and the environment to providing technical support to various agencies to achieve net zero.”

Said Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean, School of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: “Implementing the climate action agreements requires global awareness and willingness to re-invent lifestyles. G7 and G20 countries can lead by example, allow access to technology and equitable financing, and build on success stories across continents. Any new technology should look at a circular economy and avoid creating new problems for future generations. Net zero targets in Paris Agreement need to be complemented through a global agreement on energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables.”