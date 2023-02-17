Nokia report reveals 3-fold increase in mobile data usage in India over the last 5 yrs

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Nokia today announced in its annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report that mobile data traffic in India has risen 3.2 times over the last five years. The report also revealed that pan-India mobile data usage per month grew from 4.5 exabytes in 2018 to 14.4 exabytes in 2022.

Nokia’s report includes many key takeaways about the evolution of the Indian mobile market, including data on mobile data consumption and growth, the ongoing transition from 4G to 5G as well as the prospects for enterprise adoption of 5G with private networks.

Further findings point to mobile data consumption increases coinciding with the launch of commercial 5G services in the country in October 2022, as Communication Service Providers (CSPs) deploy 5G networks and expand to newer areas at a fast pace.

Together 4G and 5G subscribers now account for almost 100% of the total mobile data traffic in the country. MBiT 2023 highlights a significant acceleration in enterprise investment. Enterprise spending on Private 5G networks will be driven by new use cases in diverse industry verticals, including manufacturing, utilities, transportation and healthcare among others in India. India’s investment in private wireless networks is expected to reach around US$ 250 mn by 2027.