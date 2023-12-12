Ranjit, Akshay in Handball selection penal

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 12: To further improve transparency in selections, the J&K Handball Association (JKHA) today made make former India captain and gold medal winner in South Asian Championship, Ranjit Singh as head of the penal.

In this three-member selection penal, chairman, SSP with J&K Police Ranjit Singh, shall be assisted by two other senior players, Akshay Khajuria (gold medalist in South Asian Championship) and Ashish Sharma (international player).

Further, the Association has intimated the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) to take necessary course of action.

“Acting on number of complaints received from different districts and affiliated units of JKHA with regard to selections, a penal has been formed following the laid down norms in the Association constitution with the sole aim to bring in transparency in the existing system,” a letter addressed to the Secretary JKSC by president of JKHA mentioned.