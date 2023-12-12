Jammu Kashmir Premier League T20 Azhar, Akshay script 7 runs victory for Magray XI

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 12: Magray XI remained better off Media XI Cricket Club Jammu to register 7 runs victory in the ongoing Jammu Kashmir Premier League (JKPL) T20 cricket tournament being played at Maulana Azad Cricket Stadium, here today.

Winning the toss, Magray XI skipper Sufi Iftiar opted to bat first and posted a challenging 130/10 runs on the scoreboard in the stipulated 18 overs.

For Magray XI, Azhar Sheikh (29) and Niaz Ali (22) were the top scorers for Media XI Tosif Khanday (4-0-22-4) remained the pick of the bowlers meanwhile Dev Thakur (3-0-20-2) and Ashu Kumar (3-0-27-1) were amongst the wickets.

In reply, Media XI had a sluggish start as opener Sachin (0) departed cheaply, Manish Sharma (34), Tosif Khanday (27) and Naveen Koul (25) played exceptionally but could not pull it off as the Media XI were restricted on 123/8 in the stipulated 18 overs thus lost the match by 7 runs.

For Magray XI, Akshay (4-0-28-3) remained the pick of the bowlers while Mohd Farooq (4-0-16-2) and Sachin Thakur (4-0-19-1) were amongst wickets.

Later, Akshay from the Magray XI was declared as Player of the Match for his outstanding performance with the ball.

Ramesh Choudhary social worker was chief guest on the occasion