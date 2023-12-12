Female Cricket team flagged off from Kupwara to Pune by army

NL Corresspondent

Kupwara Dec 12 : Indian Army in collaboration with a Pune based NGO, ASEEM foundation is conducting a Capability Building Tour (CBT) from Kupwara to Pune wherein shortlisted woman Cricketers of Kupwara will be exposed to world class cricket environment. The tour comprises of 16 players which are the outcome of Kupwara women T-10 cricket championship started by Indian Army for Kupwara girls to showcase their skills in cricketing field and to boost the spirit of sports among women of Kupwara.

The aim of this 14 days tour starting from today to 26 Dec 23 is to give exposure to the young girls and to provide opportunity to hone their skills and intract with teams from Maharashtra and various national and Ranji players. The tour to Pune will not only provide an opportunity to showcase the world class cricket environment to girl players but will also help them learn from women team outside the state. It will enrich the experience of Kupwara girl as maximum of them will be going out of the district for the first time. National level stadiums have been reserved for the schedule of matches and team will also visit places of tourist interest.

The first edition of this championship was played in the year 2021 with participation of only 6 teams. However, with presistant effort of Indian Army for upliftment of woman in Kashmir, the number of team in second edition increased from 6 to 14 in year 2022. This year saw a fabulous increase in teams participation from 14 to 20.

Indian Army remains commited to engage, uplift and empower woman of Kupwara to become physicaly strong and excel in all facets of life including sports. Such opportunites as well interaction of woman with other parts of country enriches the horizon and helps in shaping a society with positive attitude..