Sadabahar Club lifts District Ramban Volleyball Championship trophy

NL Corresspondent

Ramban, Dec 12: Sadabahar Volleyball Club Ramban outplayed Zohan Volleyball Club by 2-1 (25-23, 21-25, 15-13) sets in the final and lifted the trophy of District Ramban Volleyball Championship organized by District Ramban Volleyball Championship under the banner of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir and sponsorship of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council at IRP Lines Ground Ramban on Tuesday.

Earlier in the semifinals, Sadabahar Volleyball Club Ramban beat Friends Pernote Volleyball Club 2-0 and Zohan Volleyball Club beat Neel Volleyball Club 2-0.

In the closing-cum-prize distribution ceremony, Commander IRP 16 Batalion, Pawan Singh Parihar was the Chief Guest and Deputy Commander Raiz Tantray was the Guest of Honour.

Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir and particularly Irfan Ahmed Incharge Ramban Volleyball Association for promoting volleyball game among the youth of remote and far flung areas of the district Ramban.

Others present on the occasion were Sarpanch Shakil Ahmed and Saif-ud-Din. Chief Guest also distributed trophies, uniforms and cash prizes of Rs. 3000 and Rs. 2000 among the winner and runner-up teams respectively.