Inter-college Badminton tourney begins

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 12: Annual inter-college Badminton (men) tournament of University of Jammu, organised by the Directorate of Sports, got underway at the Gymnasium Hall on the JU campus, here today. The opening day witnessed preliminary round of the competition under the technical supervision of technical penal including Sat Pal Sharma, Jeevan Lal, Shivam Gupta and Ravish Vaid. The Results: GDC Gaghwal bt GDC Kunjwani 2-0; Dogra Degree College bt GDC Vijaypur 2-0; PG Departments of JU bt GMC Rajouri 2-0; MIET Jammu bt GDC Reasi 2-0; IMS bt MIER 2-0.