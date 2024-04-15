Rahul Gandhi’s Helicopter Subject to Surprise Inspection by Election Officials in Nilgiris 

Nilgiris, Apr 15: Election authorities in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu conducted an unexpected search of the helicopter transporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday. According to reports, the flying squad officials carried out checks of the aircraft after it landed in the area. Gandhi was travelling to Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala, the second parliamentary constituency from where he is seeking election in the upcoming 2019 polls scheduled for April 26th. As the sitting MP from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi is making another run from the southern seat of Wayanad where he is actively campaigning with public meetings and other election events lined up. Though not mentioned, the standard procedures were presumably followed during the unannounced inspection to ensure no model code violations in what remains the intense final stretch of the campaign.