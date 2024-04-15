Lok Sabha Polls | ECI Cracks Down On Money Power In J&K; Cash, Liquor, Drugs, Freebies Worth Rs 4 Cr Seized

Srinagar, Apr 15: Election authorities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their crackdown on the use of black money and freebies to influence voters, with seizures surpassing Rs 4 crore so far. According to figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), enforcement teams have recovered cash, liquor, drugs and other handouts worth Rs 4.28 crore in raids conducted across J&K.



Cash worth Rs 1.24 crore, liquor Rs 0.63 crore and drugs valued at Rs 2.35 crore are among the major items seized. Other recoveries include precious metals and freebies distributed to sway voters. The seizures are part of ECI's concerted efforts to stamp out the menace of money power and ensure a level playing field for all candidates and parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Nationwide, authorities have confiscated over Rs 4650 crore in cash and goods since the enforcement of the model code of conduct on March 1st. This is much higher than the total seizures made during the 2019 general elections, reflecting the ECI's resolve to hold a clean election this time around. Surveillance has been stepped up at check posts, coastal routes and airports to check the flow of unaccounted wealth.



In the months preceding poll dates, pre-emptive recoveries worth Rs 7502 crore were also reported. This puts the cumulative value of seizures so far at more than Rs 12,000 crore. The ECI has emphasised multi-agency coordination and public cooperation to strengthen monitoring during the election process. With six more weeks to go, enforcement agencies will continue their drives against the misuse of money power in J&K and across India.



