No relief to Kejriwal in Delhi Excise Policy Case, SC to hear matter on April 29

The Supreme Court on Monday granted no relief to Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case. The top court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order on his arrest and remand. The matter has now been scheduled for April 29.

Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court on April 10, a day after the Delhi HC dismissed his petition, saying he “conspired with others” in the case and was “actively involved in generating the proceeds of crime.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is being treated as if the government has caught one of the biggest terrorists in the country.

Bhagwant Mann on Monday met Arvind Kejriwal at the Tihar jail at around 12 noon. Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

He said that Kejriwal asked him to give an update on the situation in Punjab instead. He added that the AAP is a disciplined group and are standing firm with Arvind Kejriwal. Mann furthermore said that the party will rise as a big political power on June 4, the date of 2024 results.

