R Madhavan shares effective stress-busting techniques for any lifestyle

Renowned actor R Madhavan recently shared some insightful tips on managing stress levels in modern fast-paced lives. Speaking on the popular podcast ‘Power Breakfast with Curly Tales', Madhavan delved into how he ensures his stress levels remain in check despite a demanding career.

The actor acknowledged that with an overabundance of information available online, it can be difficult to filter out unnecessary advice. “Everyday countless individuals offer their opinions on the best ways to live your life,” he said. Madhavan stressed that what causes stress for one may not affect another, given differences in backgrounds.

Some of the techniques Madhavan swears by include box breathing and maintaining hope. Box breathing is a simple breathing exercise that involves inhaling and exhaling for equal counts while intentionally controlling the breath. This rhythmic breathing helps calm the mind and relax the nervous system.

Madhavan also highlighted the importance of retaining hope even during tough times. Remembering that difficulties are temporary can empower one to keep striving towards better days ahead. Engaging in enjoyable activities such as spending time with pets was another stress-buster recommended by the actor. Interacting with furry companions stimulates feelings of relaxation.

The insightful interview provides a mindful perspective on maintaining well-being and homeostasis irrespective of one's lifestyle or age. While juggling various roles, Madhavan proves it is possible to successfully cope with stress through mindfulness.