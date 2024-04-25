back to top
Top Food Pairings Analyzed by Dietitians for Nutrition and Digestive Benefits

By: Northlines

Date:

Many people enjoy certain foods together but wonder if there are actual advantages to these pairings. A recent social media post listed some frequently consumed combinations and claimed benefits like boosting physical and mental strength. To get factual information, I spoke to registered dietitian Jinal Patel about the nutritional pros and cons of these matchups.

Rice with yogurt is popular in various cuisines. According to Patel, this blend supplies carbs, protein and probiotics which are helpful. However, those with lactose intolerance may face digestive upset. Non-dairy options are a solution.

Milk and banana is a duo that supplements each other well. Milk contains calcium and protein while bananas furnish potassium, fiber and vitamins. Barring allergies to these items, no major downsides were noted.

Adding lemon to green tea infuses flavor and vitamin C. Green tea has antioxidants that lemon may assist absorption of. Though lemon's acid can hurt tooth enamel if over-consumed, this blend generally poses no concerns.

Turmeric milk along with black pepper is a traditional Ayurvedic formulation. Turmeric houses anti-inflammatory properties which black pepper helps the body assimilate better. Unless allergic, this pairing is deemed safe but interactions with medications require checking first.

Pairing roti with ghee alone is best avoided according to Patel. Vegetables make the combination more balanced. Excessive turmeric may also interact with certain prescriptions. Overall moderation suited each case's individual circumstances.

