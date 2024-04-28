Priyanka Chopra opens up about adjusting to motherhood and similarities with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's life has seen some major changes since welcoming daughter Malti Marie earlier this year with husband Nick Jonas. In a recent interview, the global star opened up about the shift from her pre-baby sleep schedule to adjusting to motherhood.

Chopra revealed that prior to giving birth, she was used to going to sleep in the late mornings around 10am and being up all night. However, she says being a mom now means rising much earlier as her little one is up by 7:30am. “It's been an adjustment going from sleeping in to catering to another person's schedule. It's definitely not easy but seeing my daughter's smiling face makes it all worthwhile,” remarked the actor.

The Baywatch actress also sees a lot of similarities between herself and Malti. She notes that just like her as a child, her daughter is very comfortable with attention and confident in front of others. “It's clear Malti has inherited my outgoing personality. She loves engaging with people and isn't shy at all,” Chopra proudly stated.

When asked what surprised her most about motherhood so far, Chopra said it's the lack of control over her sleep. “I'm constantly checking on Malti through the night out of concern for her safety. It's a big change from my carefree sleeping patterns before.” Despite the challenges, the actor affirmed that welcoming her bundle of joy into the world has been completely life-changing.