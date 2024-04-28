back to top
Search
EntertainmentCo-star reveals missing TMKOC actor's regular travel routine between Delhi and Mumbai
Entertainment

Co-star reveals missing TMKOC actor’s regular travel routine between Delhi and Mumbai

By: Northlines

Date:

It has been over a week since Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh mysteriously disappeared, but new details are emerging about his movements in the days leading up to his vanishing act. Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Bhide on the popular sitcom, has revealed that Gurucharan frequently shuttled between the capital city of Delhi and hub Mumbai.

In a statement to this publication, Mandar said he was surprised by Gurucharan's disappearance considering his regular travel routine. “The last time I met Gurucharan was in December at a wedding function. We had a nice chat catching up, but since then we lost touch as our schedules kept us busy.”

Details of Gurucharan's last known sighting show him leaving Delhi airport with a backpack, fueling speculation about his intentions and destination. Police are actively investigating leads on his whereabouts through technical means and eyewitness accounts. A team also visited his Delhi residence to gather more contextual information.

Co-star Jennifer Mistry, who played Gurucharan's onscreen wife, says their professional interactions ended last June and she hopes for his safe return. Meanwhile, fans and fellow cast members anxiously await updates on the concerning case. Gurucharan mysteriously vanished after departing home for another routine trip, leaving many questions around his fate. The investigation remains ongoing to locate the missing actor.

Previous article
Priyanka Chopra opens up about adjusting to motherhood and similarities with daughter Malti Marie
Next article
iPhone exports from India reach $10 billion as government schemes woo global suppliers
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Priyanka Chopra opens up about adjusting to motherhood and similarities with daughter Malti Marie

Northlines Northlines -
Priyanka Chopra's life has seen some major changes since...

Aamir Khan Reveals Initial Doubt Over Iconic 3 Idiots Role

Northlines Northlines -
While Aamir Khan is renowned for pushing creative boundaries...

A first glimpse into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s quirky haldi wedding decorations

Northlines Northlines -
'A sneak peek into Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's...

‘Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor ‘Sodhi’ goes missing; has shared photos with father 4 days back

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 27: Actor Gurucharan Singh--best known for...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The Surprising Mental and Physical Health Benefits of Regular Dancing

Low Intensity Exercise Shown to Substantially Reduce Risk of Depression

How Diabetics Can Reduce Risk of Cardiac Issues Through Proactive Management