Co-star reveals missing TMKOC actor’s regular travel routine between Delhi and Mumbai

It has been over a week since Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh mysteriously disappeared, but new details are emerging about his movements in the days leading up to his vanishing act. Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Bhide on the popular sitcom, has revealed that Gurucharan frequently shuttled between the capital city of Delhi and entertainment hub Mumbai.

In a statement to this publication, Mandar said he was surprised by Gurucharan's disappearance considering his regular travel routine. “The last time I met Gurucharan was in December at a wedding function. We had a nice chat catching up, but since then we lost touch as our schedules kept us busy.”

Details of Gurucharan's last known sighting show him leaving Delhi airport with a backpack, fueling speculation about his intentions and destination. Police are actively investigating leads on his whereabouts through technical means and eyewitness accounts. A team also visited his Delhi residence to gather more contextual information.

Co-star Jennifer Mistry, who played Gurucharan's onscreen wife, says their professional interactions ended last June and she hopes for his safe return. Meanwhile, fans and fellow cast members anxiously await updates on the concerning case. Gurucharan mysteriously vanished after departing home for another routine trip, leaving many questions around his fate. The investigation remains ongoing to locate the missing actor.