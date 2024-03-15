Search
Prince William’s loving tribute to “arty” Kate amid royal photo storm

Prince William delivered a sweet message of support for his wife Kate Middleton during a recent royal engagement, referring to her as the “arty one” of the family. The heartwarming comment comes as Kensington Palace faces allegations of misleading photo edits relating to images released of the Duchess.

While greeting children and teens at the grand opening of a youth center in London, William couldn't help but gush about Kate's creative talents. When complimented on his cookie decorating skills, the modest Prince was quick to pass praise onto his spouse. “My wife is the arty one,” he proudly declared, highlighting Kate's artistic eye and flair.

The public show of admiration for his “arty” Duchess is seen by many as a move to boost Kate's image during a challenging time. In recent weeks, the Palace has come under scrutiny for seemingly touching-up photographs of the mother-of-three. Questions have been raised around edits to images depicting Kate's appearance post-surgery.

Through it all, William's words reaffirm the deep bond and support between the royal power couple. With controversy swirling, his shout-out highlights Kate's strengths and reminds the why she is so admired. Though the Palace optics remain in question, this affectionate exchange hints there is much more than meets the eye behind palace walls.

Does the Leader Need Permission? Biden Seeks Approval from Staff Before Taking Questions
