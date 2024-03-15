Does the Leader Need Permission? Biden Seeks Approval from Staff Before Taking Questions

During a recent campaign visit in Michigan, US President Joe Biden brought up some eyebrows when he appeared to ask permission from a staff member before engaging with reporters. At a stop in Saginaw city, Biden said to a female staffer “Can I take a couple of questions?”. While interactions between the administration and press are usually tightly controlled, many were surprised to see the leader of the free world seeking approval to speak to journalists.

The staffer's reply of “Yeah, we're going to take a few questions” further sparked discussions online, as she seemed to be taking charge of the situation. Within moments, other staff intervened and asked the press to return to their vehicles, closing down any opportunity for questions. This isn't the first time Biden seemed to be searching for guidance either – during a visit earlier this week, he asked staffers “Am I allowed to take any questions?”.

Naturally, the exchanges led to much buzz on social media. Some criticized the apparent lack of autonomy for the President, claiming no subordinate should have so much influence over a sitting POTUS' interactions. Others however defended the need for message control at such public events. Regardless of opinions, the brief clips have reinforced ongoing discussions around the administration's management of Biden and perceptions of his diminishing abilities.

As the 2024 elections draw closer, Biden's team will hope to quell any doubts about his leadership through more direct public engagements. But for now, their strict handling of even simple press queries risks fueling the narrative of a White House that prefers keeping a tight leash on its Commander in Chief.