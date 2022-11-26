Prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls around the world

VINOD CHANDRASHEKHAR DIXIT

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women to raise awareness around the world that women are subjected to

rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence. The crime against women seem to be increasing at an alarming rate. Crime is

endemic to the human condition, but a crime specifically directed at one sex is most despicable and unfortunately, the one that is

punished least. It is found that the media exposure and all the legislation have little impact. Legislation introduced by the government

is often merely tokenism. One would find that the problem before the majority of women in our country is not equality but survival.

There is scarcely a day when cases of rape or a dowry murder are not reported from different parts of the country.

The pati-parmeshwar has rudely and gradually been brought down to earth. The scenario for women seems grim indeed and this

will continue so long as the basic social and economic structures remain unchanged and the implementing and law and order

agencies show indifference. The thinking of society has to change and parents must value their daughters on a par with their sons

and should give them the same advantages and means of independence.

The law which is implemented for this purpose must also demonstrate that it will come down with a heavy hand on offenders

otherwise we can put an to this problem. Despite the existing legislation to protect women’s rights women hesitate to take any step

because of their own weak social and economics status. The movement for improving women’s status should form part of the

struggle against all inequalities and indignities prevalent in society. I would like to point out that while laws alone cannot put an end to

evils that are endemic in the social structure, the government can at least make some attempt to take it s own enactments seriously.

The condition of women is one of the most remarkable circumstances in the manner of nations. Among rude people the women

are generally degraded, among civilised people they are exalted.” If the stories of rape and torture of women in India that have hit the

headlines recently are anything to go by, then can we consider India to be a developing country? Among the worst countries in

crime, India has an abhorrent track record in all forms of sexual exploitation. In homes, on streets, in public transports, at offices,

even on vacations. No place is safe. And the most terrible fall out of this is the lack of self worth and feeling of degradation following

the emotional and physical trauma that constant harassment creates. Such is the recurrence of these incidents that Delhi has earned

the ignoble nickname of the ‘Rape Capital’. While most cases go unreported as it is considered an act that puts one to shame, only

20% of the registered cases for sexual harassment reach actual conviction.

In every 10 rape cases,6 are of minor girls.

Every 7 minutes, a crime is committed against women.

Every 26 minutes, a women is molested.

Every 34 minutes, a rape takes place.

Every 42 minutes, a sexual harassment incident occurs.

Every 43 minutes, a women is kidnapped.

Every 93 minutes, a women is burnt to death over dowry.

A shameful plight!!!

