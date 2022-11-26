Classical Dance Academy celebrates Nritya Utsav-22

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 26: Nrityanjali-a Classical Dance Academy celebrated Nritya Utsav-22 at CSIR-IIIM’s C.K Atal Auditorium.

Vice Chancellor of University of Jammu (JU), Prof. Umesh Rai was the chief guest, who appreciated the efforts of

Nrityanjali.

While praising the event prepared under the direction of Director Nrityanjali, Dr Priya Dutta, Professor Umesh Rai

emphasized on the usefulness of Kathak dance and its need in today’s time. Appreciating the efforts of Nrityanjali and Dr

Priya Dutta, citing the coordination of music and dance, the VC assured of all possible support to impart the knowledge of

Kathak.

Earlier, Prof Umesh Rai along with Dr Priya Dutta, Registrar JU, Prof. Arvind Jasrotia; Dr Arvinder Aman, Khalid

Hussain, Dr Zabeer Ahmad and Radio Sakhi Madhvi Sharma inaugurated.

A documentary based on the activities of Nrityanjali was also shown which was prepared by Danish Sharma, a young

member of Nrityanjali. The dance performances started with a Kathak based on Shiva Stuti by Dr Priya Dutta, followed by a

dance of Lord Krishna based on Birju Maharaj’s composition by young dancer, Anandita Dutt.

This was followed by a traditional Kathak dance based on Teen Taal by the Sub-Junior group consisting of Mahira

Gupta, Aadhvika Gupta, Riddhi Sharma, Vaishnavi Kapoor, Namya Mangotra, Priyal Kachroo, Prisha Dutta, Pranvi Sanga,

Aadya Sharma, Aaradhya Mahajan. Another junior group comprising Aanandita Dutt, Harshita Khajuria, Sumukhi, Sonakshi

Singh, Swara Sharma, Ojasvi Gupta, Aadeesha Kapoor, Aadhya Kapoor, Anaya Singh and Spriha Sharma presented

beautiful live performance.

Kathak Triveni was presented by Lokesh Sharma, Aanchal Miskeen and Kritika Dutt. This was followed by a traditional

Kathak performance by Akshay kumar, Shivam Shukla and Umesh Kumar the senior group of Nrityanjali and the Nritya

Utsav ended with a dance performance based on classical Bandish by Ritika Sountra, Sunidhi Banerjee, Sabha Majid,

Sonia Devi, Manu Saini, Shivani Kapoor and Ankita Yadav participated.

To make the program successful, Rajkumar Behrupia on Harmonium and Vocal, Guru Purshotam Kumar on Pakhawaj,

Vijay Kumar on Tabla and Akshay Shaminotra on Violin supported. Technical support was from Danish Sharma. The

welcome address was done by Kritika Dutt, the program was conducted and vote of thanks was done by Rajkumar

Behrupia. At the end of the program, certificates were also given to all the participants by the chief guest. A large number

of parents of children, school teachers and students of CSIR IIIM participated in the programme.

Other dignitaries present were Prof. Lalit Mangotra, Swami Antar Nirav, Vijya Thakur, Deepak Kumar, Rajinder

Tickoo, Seema Anil Sehgal, Sheikh Mohd. Kalyan, Sanjeev Bhaseen, Anil Sehgal, Kanhiya Lal Bhatt, Dr. Sumit Madaan, Dr.

Roshi Shaminotra, Dr. Anjul Agrawal, Pankaj pradhan, Dr. Parmil Kumar and Dr. Lalit Gupta.