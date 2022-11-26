GMS Ismailpur girl wins Silver in Jammu Athletics

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 26: Bharati Kumari of Government Middle School (GMS) Ismailpur in Zone Bishnah won Silver medal in the

district athletics meet which was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Khelgaon in Nagrota,

near here.

Bharati excelled in field event of Long Jump in under-14 age group. Another girl from the school, Shaimbi Bibi represented

the Zone Bishnah but could not make it to the medal tally.

These two athletes from the school took part in the event under the guidance of Rohit sadotra (REK).

On his return to the school from the competition, Bharati Kumari felicitated by the Headmaster, Neelam Kumari and other

staff members.