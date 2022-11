Jammu Wrestling Champ held

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 26: Organised by the Wrestling Association of J&K, 26th Jammu District Championship concluded at

Gymnasium Hall of the University of Jammu (JU), here today.

Around 70 wrestlers took part in this day-long event which was supported by the Department of Sports, JU. Prominent

those present were Rashid Ahmed, Ranjit Singh, Madhupal Singh, Om Parkash, Ravinder Kumar, Krishan Singh and Ajay

Bharti.

The Restults:

MEN: 57 kg: Karan Dev, Gold; Rohit Sharma, Silver; Rohit and Tanvir Singh, Bronze. 61 kg: Anil Kumar, Gold; Rahul

Kumar, Silver; Arif Ali and Rahul Mehra, Bronze. 65 kg: Mohd. Sameer, Gold; Rahul, Silver; Pyar Singh and Sudhanshu

Raina, Bronze. 70 kg: Gafoor Ahmed, Gold; Mohd. Gulam Sawar, Silver; Amzat and Paramvir Singh, Bronze. 74 kg:

Haqiqat Singh, Gold; Rafeeq Mohd,

Silver; Sajan Singh, Bronze. 79 kg: Ashiq Hussain, Gold; Shubkaran Dev, Silver; Ritik Kumar and Piyush CHoudhary,

Bronze. 86 kg: Maqsood Ahmed, Gold; Anshu Sharma, Silver Medal; Vipan Saini and Mohd. Sahil, Bronze. 125 kg: Salinder

Singh, Gold; Amit Kumar, Silver and Aditya Singh, Bronze.

WOMEN: 50 kg: Mamta Devi, Gold and Pallvi Kumari, Silver. 53 kg: Upasana Gold and Pooja Katoch, Silver. 57 kg: Muskan

Rajput, Gold and Samriti Sharma, Silver. 68 kg: Sonia Sharma, Gold and Monika Sharma, Silver, 76 kg: Kusum Rani, Gold.