Poonch Hockey Club compliments Nuzhat

Sports & Allied News

POONCH, January 27: The management of Sham Lal Hockey Club Poonch

congratulated Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council (JKSC) on receiving the

award for Meritorious Public Service from the Government of J&K.

“She deserves such honours for her contributions in providing basic training

equipment and infrastructure to the talented stuff at the grass root level. After

a long time, head of a sports organisation has been able to develop reputation

with the players and association as well,” a handout issued by the Club, here

today mentioned.

The programmes of the JKSC, especially 'My Youth My Pride' has been able to

connect the rural youth with the world of sports thus encouraging them to

develop healthy lifestyle, the handout added.

Further, the management, coaches and players of Sham Lal Hockey Club

Poonch wished the Secretary more such rewards.