POONCH, January 27: The management of Sham Lal Hockey Club Poonch
congratulated Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council (JKSC) on receiving the
award for Meritorious Public Service from the Government of J&K.
“She deserves such honours for her contributions in providing basic training
equipment and infrastructure to the talented stuff at the grass root level. After
a long time, head of a sports organisation has been able to develop reputation
with the players and association as well,” a handout issued by the Club, here
today mentioned.
The programmes of the JKSC, especially 'My Youth My Pride' has been able to
connect the rural youth with the world of sports thus encouraging them to
develop healthy lifestyle, the handout added.
Further, the management, coaches and players of Sham Lal Hockey Club
Poonch wished the Secretary more such rewards.
Poonch Hockey Club compliments Nuzhat
