Foot Wizards win Udhampur Futsal title

UDHAMPUR, January 27: Foot Wizards won the title trophy of the Intra-

Udhampur Republic Day Cup Futsal Tournament which was organised by

Udhampur City Football Club and Academy at Mini Stadium, here.

In the final, Foot Wizards defeated Pluto FC 2-1. Sumit Sharma and Piyush were

the goal scorers from the winning side. Sumit remained top goal scorer of the

tournament with six goals to his credit.

In total four teams took part in this event playing on league basis and the top

teams qualified for the final.

Each team consisted of six players each with rolling substitution. It was a fun

event, which eventually turned out to be very competitive with both boys and

girls enjoyed the entire event.