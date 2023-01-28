FC Goa move up to third with 4-2 win over East Bengal

Sports & Allied News

GOA, January 27: Iker Guarrotxena’s hat-trick and Brandon Fernandes’ free-

kick goal powered FC Goa to a 4-2 victory over East Bengal FC in the Hero

Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda,

Goa on Thursday.

Guarrotxena was the hero for the Gaurs' sixth home win of the season and

second in a row as the Spaniard scored what is now the third-fastest hat-trick

in the league’s history to put the game to bed early in the first half. His first

goal came in the 11th minute, when he pounced on a loose ball in the box and

found the target, after Devendra Murgaoar’s pass to Noah Sadaoui was

intercepted by an East Bengal defender.

He found the back of the net once again in the 21st minute. Sadaoui’s pin-

pointed cross from the left found the Spaniard, whose headed attempt

deceived the goalkeeper as it bounced off the far post and into the net.

Two minutes later, the 30-year-old had his hat-trick. A corner-kick by Edu Bedia

was headed by Fares Arnaout into Sanson Pereira’s path and the latter played

it forward, only for Guarrotxena to lob it into the goal past the keeper despite

being pulled back.

The FC Goa continued their dominance in the second half and their fourth goal

came in the 53rd minute, when Brandon Fernandes curled a free-kick from just

outside the opposition box, into the top right corner of the net.

Despite the four-goal deficit, East Bengal showed great resolve to continue

fighting, and were rewarded with back-to-back goals in the 59th and 66th

minute through VP Suhair and Sarthak Golui, respectively. The sudden shift in

momentum, however, served as a wake-up call of sorts for the Gaurs who

went on to dictate the latter stages of the game.

The rest of the game remained goalless, but FC Goa had done enough by then

to register their eighth win of the season. The victory also puts them in third

place on the league standings, with 26 points from 16 matches.