JAMMU, January 27: Jammu and Kashmir Tug of War Association shall hold
selection trial to raise UT team for the upcoming 17th Federation (men and
women) Cup to be held at Panchkula in Haryana from February 17 to February
19.
The selection trials shall be conducted by the Association at Unique Public
Higher Secondary School, Gadigarh, near here on January 31 from 11 am
onwards, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.
The trail shall be held under the guidance of Hardeep Singh Anand, president
of the Association.
Those selected players shall attend coaching camp at the same venue from
March two, the handout added.
Tug of War trials on January 31
