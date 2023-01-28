Tug of War trials on January 31

Sports & Allied News

JAMMU, January 27: Jammu and Kashmir Tug of War Association shall hold

selection trial to raise UT team for the upcoming 17th Federation (men and

women) Cup to be held at Panchkula in Haryana from February 17 to February

19.

The selection trials shall be conducted by the Association at Unique Public

Higher Secondary School, Gadigarh, near here on January 31 from 11 am

onwards, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

The trail shall be held under the guidance of Hardeep Singh Anand, president

of the Association.

Those selected players shall attend coaching camp at the same venue from

March two, the handout added.