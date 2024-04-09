Search
IndiaPM Modi extends greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi: ‘Best wishes...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

PM Modi extends greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi: ‘Best wishes to all’

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Navratri wishes on the first day of nine-day long Hindu festival. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to all my family members of the country on the occasion of Navratri.”

“We wish that this great festival of worship of Shakti brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and to everyone. Jai Mata Di!” he said while paying respects to goddess Shailputri.

“Today, on the first day of Navratri, I pay my respects and obeisances at the feet of Maa Shailputri! May Mother Goddess infuse new strength and energy into the lives of all my family members in the country,” he added.

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Also known as Vasanta Navratri, the festival started on April 9 and will end on April 17. All the nine days of Navratri are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

Apart from Navratri, the Prime Minister also extended his greetings on other festivals including Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

Gudi Padwa, the traditional new year, is being celebrated across regions today, April 9, Tuesday. Gudi Padwa, signaling onset of spring and warmer days, is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan region. It signifies the beginning of the Marathi New Year.

The festival of Gudi Padwa, also known as Ugadi, Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, or Cheti Chand, derives its name from ‘gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa' which is the first day of the phase of the moon.

Previous article
Three Killed, 20 Injured In Two Bomb Blasts In Pak: Police
Next article
US Urges India and Pakistan to Resolve Tensions Through Open Dialogue to Avoid Escalation
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

Northlines Northlines -
Haryana, Apr 9: Former Union minister Birender Singh on...

India Continues To Inspire The World With Its Determination And Achievements : PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Pilibhit (UP): The town of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh...

US Urges India and Pakistan to Resolve Tensions Through Open Dialogue to Avoid Escalation

Northlines Northlines -
Washington, DC , Apr 9: As tensions continue to...

Three Killed, 20 Injured In Two Bomb Blasts In Pak: Police

Northlines Northlines -
Karachi, Apr 9: At least three people, including a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

India Continues To Inspire The World With Its Determination And Achievements...

US Urges India and Pakistan to Resolve Tensions Through Open Dialogue...