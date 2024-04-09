Washington, DC [US], Apr 9: As tensions continue to flare between longtime rivals India and Pakistan, the United States has called for calm and constructive cooperation between the neighboring nations. In response to allegations made by Pakistani officials against India, the US State Department emphasized the need for both sides to resolve issues peacefully.



In a recent press briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller noted that Washington is monitoring media reports related to the matter but will refrain from commenting on accusations. His key message was the encouragement of de-escalation through respectful communication instead of escalating rhetoric. “We want all parties to avoid further escalation and find solutions via open dialogue,” he stated.



The statement comes amid renewed tensions after Pakistan claimed it had evidence linking Indian agents to assassinations on its soil. However, similar claims in the past have been firmly rejected by New Delhi as nothing more than a smear campaign. Indian authorities maintain they have no involvement in targeted killings abroad and view such propaganda as counterproductive.



With a history of volatile relations, experts stress that open lines of communication are vital to reduce misunderstandings and prevent dangerous assumptions. Both countries would benefit greatly from a good faith effort to resolve disputes peacefully through compromise and cooperation instead of unilateral accusations. The US indicated it stands ready to support any process that de-escalates tensions in a sustainable manner.



Overall, the message from Washington demonstrates the importance of responsible diplomacy during times of strained geopolitics. By addressing issues respectfully through dialogue instead of escalating rhetoric, India and Pakistan have the best chance of achieving long lasting stability in the region.