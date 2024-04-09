India Continues To Inspire The World With Its Determination And Achievements : PM Modi

Pilibhit (UP): The town of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a massive rally ahead of the state assembly elections, where he highlighted India's remarkable progress on the global stage. Despite challenges faced globally, PM Modi affirmed that India has time and again proven that nothing is impossible when the nation is united with strong resolve.



He credited the unwavering support of Indian citizens for fueling the country's ambitious goals. PM Modi noted that past governments lacked confidence and sought assistance, but today's India is different – it is lending support and solutions to others during tough times. During the COVID-19 crisis for example, India supplied medicines and aids to multiple countries.



The Prime Minister went down memory lane to remind people of India's glory moments. He asked if locals took pride in India emerging as the world's fastest developing economy. Similarly, he questioned if the landing of Chandrayaan on the moon stirred nationalism. Most recently, India's efficient hosting of the G20 summit leadership dialogue was appreciated worldwide.



PM Modi concluded by underscoring India's rising prestige owing to its socio-economic ascendancy. He emphasized that a strong nation with able leadership will always have an influential platform on the global stage to voice its perspective. With the continued faith of voters, India is on track to realize its vision of an advanced and prosperous society.