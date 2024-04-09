Search
IndiaIndia Continues To Inspire The World With Its Determination And Achievements :...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

India Continues To Inspire The World With Its Determination And Achievements : PM Modi

By: Northlines

Date:

Pilibhit (UP): The town of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a massive rally ahead of the state assembly elections, where he highlighted 's remarkable progress on the global stage. Despite challenges faced globally, PM Modi affirmed that India has time and again proven that nothing is impossible when the nation is united with strong resolve.

He credited the unwavering support of Indian citizens for fueling the country's ambitious goals. PM Modi noted that past governments lacked confidence and sought assistance, but today's India is different – it is lending support and solutions to others during tough times. During the COVID-19 crisis for example, India supplied medicines and aids to multiple countries.

The Prime Minister went down memory lane to remind people of India's glory moments. He asked if locals took pride in India emerging as the 's fastest developing . Similarly, he questioned if the landing of Chandrayaan on the moon stirred nationalism. Most recently, India's efficient hosting of the summit leadership dialogue was appreciated worldwide.

PM Modi concluded by underscoring India's rising prestige owing to its socio-economic ascendancy. He emphasized that a strong nation with able leadership will always have an influential platform on the global stage to voice its perspective. With the continued faith of voters, India is on track to realize its vision of an advanced and prosperous society.

Previous article
US Urges India and Pakistan to Resolve Tensions Through Open Dialogue to Avoid Escalation
Next article
Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

Northlines Northlines -
Haryana, Apr 9: Former Union minister Birender Singh on...

US Urges India and Pakistan to Resolve Tensions Through Open Dialogue to Avoid Escalation

Northlines Northlines -
Washington, DC , Apr 9: As tensions continue to...

PM Modi extends greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi: ‘Best wishes to all’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Three Killed, 20 Injured In Two Bomb Blasts In Pak: Police

Northlines Northlines -
Karachi, Apr 9: At least three people, including a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

US Urges India and Pakistan to Resolve Tensions Through Open Dialogue...

PM Modi extends greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi: ‘Best...