Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

, Apr 9: Former Union minister Birender Singh on Tuesday joined the Congress, a day after quitting the BJP.

Birender Singh's wife and former BJP MLA from Haryana Prem Lata also joined the party.

The move came almost a month after his son Brijender Singh joined the grand old party.

Birender Singh joined the Congress in the presence of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala among others.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and sent my resignation to party chief J P Nadda. My wife Prem Lata, who remained MLA from 2014-2019, has also quit the party,” Birender Singh said on Monday.

He had joined the BJP nearly 10 years ago after an over four-decade-long stint with the Congress.

After his son joined the Congress on March 10, there was speculation that Birender Singh would follow suit.

India Continues To Inspire The World With Its Determination And Achievements : PM Modi
