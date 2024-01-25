PHE Jammu asks people to pay water tax by March 31

Jammu Tawi, Jan 24: PHE City Division No.1 Jammu has urged the people to deposit Water Tax Dues before online or through J&K Bank Deposit by March 31, 2024.

“It is for the information of general public (i.e. area falling under the jurisdiction of PHE City Division No.1 Jammu} that please ensure to deposit their water tax dues before 31.03-2024 online or by J&K bank Deposit. The online deposits can be made on our portal www.jkphedwaterbilling.com” a communiqué issues here stated.

It further stated that the consumers can get the computerized bills from the respective sub-divisions i.e Dhounthly, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi (New Plot) and Sitlee.