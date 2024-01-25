Multi-layer security grid in place across J&K on Republic Day eve

Security measures well in place ahead of R-Day: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 24: A multi-layer security grid has been put in place across J&K ahead of the Republic Day functions on January 26 amid a high alert in the security grid of the UT to foil any possible attempts by the terrorists to disrupt the official functions.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said that all the security arrangements are in place as the multi-level security grid is on high alert mode to ensure smooth conduct of all official functions across the Valley. “We are in constant touch with the other security agencies. There will be no restrictions on people's movement as everybody is invited to participate in the Republic Day event across Kashmir,” the IGP said, adding that people will be facilitated towards the venue.

Asked about the possibility of attempts by terrorists to disrupt the official functions of Republic Day, he said such inputs are being scanned constantly. “We are ready to deal with any challenge,” he said.

The main Republic Day parade will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium Jammu where LG Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tri-colour while as in Kashmir the main function will be held at Bakshi Stadium where LG's Advisor B R Bhatnagar will take the salute of the parade.

In Srinagar, amid heightened security arrangements, police and CRPF have intensified frisking at various points including the roads connecting with the highways. A police official said that on highways joint teams of army, police and CRPF have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident. In Jammu, officials said that a high alert has been sounded and security forces have been asked to maintain the highest level of vigil to ensure smooth passage of Republic Day. “In both regions, forces are on a high alert mode,” a police official said.