SKUAST Professor sentenced to 1-year jail for sexual harassment case

Srinagar, Jan 24: A local court has convicted a professor of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) and sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual harassment of a student in 2022.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sopore, Adil Mushtaq Bandey today sentenced Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, head division of Agriculture Extension and Communication, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura, to one year rigorous imprisonment for sexual harassment of the student.

The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 15000 on the accused. “The accused has been sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment,” Mirza Zahid Khalil, assistant public prosecutor, CJM Court Sopore said.

He said the trial of the case was completed in nine months.

The professor was placed under suspension after students of SKUAST Wadura campus protested and demanded action against him for sexual harassment of the student.