People of Kashmir kept in dark for 70 years: Rijiju in Anantnag

Anantnag, Nov 17: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on
Thursday said that people of Kashmir were kept in dark for
70 years and they have suffered a lot but now they want
love and relief.
Talking to reporters after his visit to Ashmuqam at
Anantnag, he said that history cannot be changed but
people of Kashmir were kept in the dark for 70 years.
“Truth was concealed for over 70 years but I brought the
Parliament record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru before
people as history should be presented in its true form not
as per opinion because we can't change history,” he said.
“People of Kashmir have suffered a lot of difficulties,
suppression and other things but time has now come that
they need love, care and relief. The Modi government is
working on it, that is why I visited Harde Kichru village in
Anantnag,” Rijiju said.
“We have made a provision to have special courts for trial
of heinous crimes like rape, murder and other such crimes
and we brought criminal amendment bill in year 2018,” he
said.
A road map for fast track courts besides fast track special
courts under POCSO Act has been made so that
perpetrators will be dealt with strictly, he said.
“Our aim is to make the law of the land very strong so that
if any crime takes place whosoever be the perpetrator, law
will deal with them strictly,” he added.
Rijiju said the aim of the government is to benefit people
so that every scheme reaches people at their doorsteps.
“It is being ensured that everybody gets equal rights and
nobody will be spared if anybody will play mischief,” he
added.