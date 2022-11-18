Coordination committee for implementation, monitoring of SATAT

Srinagar, Nov 17: The Jammu and Kashmir government

on Thursday ordered constitution of a coordination

committee headed by Chief Secretary for implementation

and monitoring of Sustainable Alternative Towards

Affordable Transpiration (SATAT) in the Union Territory.

As per an order, issued by Secretary to the Government,

Dr Piyush Singla, sanction is hereby accorded to the

constitution of coordination committee for implementation

and monitoring of Sustainable Alternative Towards

Affordable Transpiration (SATAT) in the Union Territory of

Jammu and Kashmir.

The order issued under number 1377-JK(GAD) of 2022,

dated 17-11-2022 reads that the 11-member committee

has been directed to prepare UT level action plan for

SATAT covering plant locations, assessing feedstock

availability and Compressed Biogas (CBG) potential off-

take plan.

The coronation committee is headed by Chief Secretary

while nine others including Administrative Secretary,

Agriculture Production Department, Administrative

Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department,

Administrative Secretary, PW(R&B) Department,

Administrative Secretary, Power Development

Department, Administrative Secretary, Forest, Ecology

and Environment Department, Administrative Secretary,

Rural Development Department, Administrative Secretary,

Cooperatives Department, Administrative Secretary,

Transport Department and Representative of Indian Oil

Corporation Ltd have been appointed as Members of the

panel.

It further adds that Administrative Secretary, Science &

Technology Department has been appointed as member

Secretary of the Coordination committee.

The coordination committee has been asked to create UT

level ecosystem for setting up and associated activities of

Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects.

“Coordination among various stakeholders of SATAT

initiative and to implement single window clearance for

CBG projects/expediting clearances at central and UT

level agencies for establishing CBG projects. Financing of

CBG projects, coordination and support,” the coordination

committee as per the order has been tasked.

“Bench marking of technology and cost of CBG projects

and empanelment of institutions/ technology providers. To

create synergy with CGD (City Gas Distribution) entities

for marketing of CBG. To create enabling mechanism for

establishing biomass/organic waste supply chain for

ensuring sustainable supply of biomass/ organic waste for

CBG projects,” the order said.

Among other directions, the coordination committee has

been tasked to create ecosystem for marketing of FOM

(Fermented Organic Manure) and liquid FOM.

It has been asked to provide a platform for stakeholders to

discuss issues related to CBG projects. As per the order,

the coordination committee has been directed to propose

fiscal incentives and initiative for CBG plants.