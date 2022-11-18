Coordination committee for implementation, monitoring of SATAT

Srinagar, Nov 17: The Jammu and Kashmir government
on Thursday ordered constitution of a coordination
committee headed by Chief Secretary for implementation
and monitoring of Sustainable Alternative Towards
Affordable Transpiration (SATAT) in the Union Territory.
As per an order, issued by Secretary to the Government,
Dr Piyush Singla, sanction is hereby accorded to the
constitution of coordination committee for implementation
and monitoring of Sustainable Alternative Towards
Affordable Transpiration (SATAT) in the Union Territory of
Jammu and Kashmir.
The order issued under number 1377-JK(GAD) of 2022,
dated 17-11-2022 reads that the 11-member committee
has been directed to prepare UT level action plan for
SATAT covering plant locations, assessing feedstock
availability and Compressed Biogas (CBG) potential off-
take plan.
The coronation committee is headed by Chief Secretary
while nine others including Administrative Secretary,
Agriculture Production Department, Administrative
Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department,
Administrative Secretary, PW(R&B) Department,
Administrative Secretary, Power Development
Department, Administrative Secretary, Forest, Ecology
and Environment Department, Administrative Secretary,
Rural Development Department, Administrative Secretary,
Cooperatives Department, Administrative Secretary,
Transport Department and Representative of Indian Oil
Corporation Ltd have been appointed as Members of the
panel.
It further adds that Administrative Secretary, Science &
Technology Department has been appointed as member
Secretary of the Coordination committee.
The coordination committee has been asked to create UT
level ecosystem for setting up and associated activities of
Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects.
“Coordination among various stakeholders of SATAT
initiative and to implement single window clearance for
CBG projects/expediting clearances at central and UT
level agencies for establishing CBG projects. Financing of
CBG projects, coordination and support,” the coordination
committee as per the order has been tasked.
“Bench marking of technology and cost of CBG projects
and empanelment of institutions/ technology providers. To
create synergy with CGD (City Gas Distribution) entities
for marketing of CBG. To create enabling mechanism for
establishing biomass/organic waste supply chain for
ensuring sustainable supply of biomass/ organic waste for
CBG projects,” the order said.
Among other directions, the coordination committee has
been tasked to create ecosystem for marketing of FOM
(Fermented Organic Manure) and liquid FOM.
It has been asked to provide a platform for stakeholders to
discuss issues related to CBG projects. As per the order,
the coordination committee has been directed to propose
fiscal incentives and initiative for CBG plants.