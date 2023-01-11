NC Asks Home Minister Amit Shah To Convene All-Party Meet To ‘Bail Out’ J&K From Uncertainty

JAMMU, Jan 10: The National Conference on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convene an all-party meeting to “bail out” the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the prevailing situation of uncertainty and fear psychosis following targeted killings by militants.

It alleged that the Lieutenant Governor administration has “miserably failed” to handle the present situation in the Union Territory.

Rattan Lal Gupta, provincial president (Jammu), National Conference, asked the home minister to convene an all-party meeting to bail out the people of J-K from the prevailing situation of uncertainty and fear psychosis on account of frequent terrorists activities, especially against the minority community both in Kashmir and Jammu provinces.

Gupta, along with senior party leaders, visited Dhangri village in Rajouri on Monday to offer condolences to the bereaved family members of the victims of the terror attacks. Seven people were killed by terrorists in the village last week.

Gupta expressed concern over the Lt Governor’s “hesitant approach” in calling an all-party meeting despite several requests by different political parties, including the NC, over the burning issues which the people are confronting with in J-K after the targeted killings, a party statement said.

He said the “dillydallying stance” of the Lt Governor has proved deleterious for the UT as many precious lives have been lost to terror strikes. It is the reason the NC has now decided to approach the Union home minister to come out with a concrete plan after consulting all political entities through a meaningful meeting to be conducted as soon as possible, he added.

Gupta also requested the home minister to personally visit Dhangri to meet the affected families and also to assess the ground realities.

“Issues which the people are finding it difficult to confront these days in J-K include selective killings, uncontrollable inflation, unemployment, recruitment scams, unprecedented price hike of LPG, unavailability of civic amenities, relocation of employees working in Valley, rampant corruption and others,” the NC leader said.