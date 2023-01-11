Election our right, won't beg for it: Omar Says GoI's claim on peace after abrogation of article 370 fell flat

Anantnag, Jan 10: Former Chief Minister of J&K and vice

president National Conference on Tuesday said that

Kashmiris' are not beggars and they will not beg for

elections before Government of India, though election is

the right of people of Kashmir.

While talking to reporters on the sidelines of a condolence

meeting at Anantnag, Omar said that though election is

"our right but we are not going to beg before GoI."

He said that BJP doesn't want to conduct elections here,

they just want to harass people more and more as they

know if elections are held, the elected government will try

to heal the wounds of people while BJP just knows to rub

salt on wounds.

He said that promises made by GoI at the time of

abrogation of article 370 have fallen flat as they made

deceptive promises like- ‘by abrogation of article 370,

militancy will end in J&K’- but that is not the case on

ground.

Rajouri attack, increasing number of security personnel in

J&K clearly shows that situation isn't under control in J&K

and taking such steps is becoming compulsion for Govt,

he said.