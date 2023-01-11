GN Azad’s newly launched party implodes 2 more leaders quit; Jairam Ramesh calls it ‘Disappearing Azad Party’

Jammu Tawi, Jan 10: Amid fast changing political

situation in Jammu & Kashmir, former Chief Minister

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s newly launched political party is

imploding with two more leaders quitting it on Tuesday.

Former MLC Choudhary Nizamuddin Khatana and his

political heir and son Choudhary Gulzar, who was vice-

chairman of the Gujjar and Pahari Board during the PDP-

BJP regime, today resigned from Azad-led party, which is

yet to be registered by the Election Commission of India.

“In view of the present political development, I, Choudhary

Nizamuddin Khatana, former MLC, hereby tender my

resignation from the post of general secretary of DAP

including the basic membership of DAP. This may be

regarded as my resignation letter,” Khatana said in his

resignation letter.

The exit of the father-son duo was expected after former

minister Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed returned to the

Congress. Choudhary Gulzar is considered one of the

strong contenders for Larnoo seat which is reserved for

the scheduled tribes. Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed has

influence in the seat as several areas of the erstwhile

Kokernag assembly segment are part of the newly carved

out ST seat.

Soon after Azad severed his association with the

Congress and announced to launch a new political party,

his loyalist and former MLA Choudhary Muhammad Akram

was the first person to distance from him.

On August 26, Akram along with five other former

lawmakers resigned from the Congress in support of

Azad.

On December 22, Azad-led party faced a severe setback

when its three top leaders- former deputy CM Tara Chand,

former minister Manohar Lal Sharma and Balwan Singh-

were expelled on charges of indulging in anti-party

activities.

Last week, 17 of its leaders including Tara Chand, former

minister Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed, Balwan Singh

returned to Congress ahead of J&K leg Rahul Gandhi’s

Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Amid continuous exodus of leaders, senior Congress

leader Jairam Ramesh today called it the “Disappearing

Azad Party”.

Jairam Ramesh, who has been taking potshots at Azad

after he severed his five-decade old ties with the

Congress, termed his DPAP as “Disappearing Azad

Party.”

Ramesh made these comments on a tweet of youth

Congress spokesman Dr. Jahanzaib Sirwal.

Sirwal had tweeted that “after Melbourne the fastest pitch

to have the highest wicket fall is DAP.”