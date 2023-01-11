Environ Sciences Teachers’ Row Vs Degrees obtained from ‘Tuck- shops’ School Edu Deptt caught in web of its own making

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Jan 10 (KNO): The School Education

Department is either ‘misleading the public or twisting the

facts’ pertaining to the Postgraduate Degrees obtained by

teachers through distance in the science stream

particularly in the discipline of environmental sciences.

The department in the past one and half months has

issued several orders which are completely contradictory

to each other—‘raising a question on the standard and

professionalism of the School Education Department.’

One of the aggrieved teachers who possess a valid Post

Graduation degree in environmental sciences told news

agency—Kashmir News Observer, “Some of the in-service

teachers have fraudulently submitted documents of invalid

degrees and claimed promotions in the department by

crushing the genuine and deserving teachers.”

He said, “Our promotion was due long ago. However,

some scammers managed degrees from tuck-shops

without any proper verification by the concerned

authorities of the department.”

“The government took a good step by demoting such

scammers with a re-verification process, however, we

want the government to re-verify such degrees of all the

in-service teachers, especially in environmental sciences,”

the teacher said.

In a latest development, the joint director of Elementary

Education for Directorate of School Education Kashmir

was attached a week after he issued orders regarding the

invalidation of the postgraduate degrees obtained through

distance mode in science stream particularly in

environmental sciences.

Earlier, in November end 2022, the principal secretary,

school education department in case that was filed before

the Central Administrative Tribunal had issued the same

directives as the joint director.

Now, the question arrives as to why he was attached by

the department over what they call ‘mis-presentation of the

facts and Department's stand regarding PG Degrees

acquired through Distance Mode’ when both the orders

correspond to each other.

Pertinently, the Human Resource Management Section of

School Education Department on November-29-2022 has

said that there was a petition filed before the Central

Administrative Tribunal (CAT) pertaining to degrees

obtained through distance mode in environmental

sciences saying as to whether the degree obtained in

Ecology and Environment can be treated at par or

equivalent to the Degree obtained in Environmental

Science, Whether degree obtained through Distance

Mode in Environmental Sciences can be considered valid

for the purposes of seniority and promotion and whether

the degree obtained without proper permission from the

competent authority can be considered valid for the

purposes of seniority and promotion.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department in the

CAT order has said, “In view of the settled legal position,

the degree obtained by the in-service candidate without

obtaining proper permission from the competent authority

cannot be reckoned valid particularly for the purposes of

seniority and promotion.”

“During the course of examination, it has been found that

the petitioners have acquired their degrees in the field of

Ecology and Environment which is not equivalent to and

does not correspond to the degree obtained in the field of

Environmental Sciences as has been deliberated upon

herein. As such the petitioners including similarly situated

cases cannot be considered for the seniority and

promotion or otherwise for the post of Lecturer in

Environmental Sciences based upon such degrees,” it

reads.

It also states that, “It has been further found from the

records that the petitioners have obtained their degrees

through distance mode which cannot be considered for the

purposes of seniority and promotion or otherwise to the

post of Lecturer in Environmental Sciences based upon

the observations and deliberations made herein.”

Principal Secretary had also said, “It has also been found

that most of the petitioners as shown herein above have

obtained such degrees without obtaining proper

permission from the competent Authority as such the

higher qualification acquired by the petitioners in

contravention to the rules and regulations cannot be

considered for the purposes of seniority and promotion or

otherwise to the post of Lecturer in Environmental

Sciences based upon the observations and deliberations

made herein above.”

He said, “There are three categories of masters, teachers

in the School Education Department in the discipline of

Environmental Science. One Category of incumbents are

those who have pursued Higher Education Qualification

Viz. Post Graduation Degree in Environmental Science or

in Ecology and Environment. The category of incumbents

who have acquired higher qualification in Ecology and

Environment are claiming that their degrees be treated at

par with those incumbents who have obtained their

degrees in Environmental Sciences for the purposes of

seniority and promotion.”

It also states that the second category of incumbents are

those who have obtained their degrees in Environmental

Science or in Ecology and Environment through Distance

Mode either in Environmental Science or in Ecology and

Environment and this category is claiming to consider their

higher degrees obtained through Distance Mode for their

seniority and promotion to the next higher post.

“The third categories of incumbents include those who

have pursued their higher qualification degrees in

contravention to Jammu and Kashmir Leave Rules of

1979 i.e. without obtaining proper permission from the

competent authority in this regard,” reads the order.

The principal secretary had said, “In view of the above

settled legal position, the degree obtained by the in-

service candidate without obtaining proper permission

from the competent authority cannot be reckoned valid

particularly for the purposes of seniority and promotion.

“Therefore, after having considered the cases of

petitioners in compliance with the judgment order, it has

been found that the claim of the petitioners does not merit

consideration based upon the observations and findings

and as such the claim of the petitioners for their inclusion

in the seniority list of Environmental Science discipline and

consequent claim for promotion to the post of Lecturer

Environmental Sciences is hereby rejected,” he

said.(KNO)