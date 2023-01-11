Environ Sciences Teachers’ Row Vs Degrees obtained from ‘Tuck- shops’ School Edu Deptt caught in web of its own making

Bhat Imran
Srinagar, Jan 10 (KNO): The School Education
Department is either ‘misleading the public or twisting the
facts’ pertaining to the Postgraduate Degrees obtained by
teachers through distance in the science stream
particularly in the discipline of environmental sciences.
The department in the past one and half months has
issued several orders which are completely contradictory
to each other—‘raising a question on the standard and
professionalism of the School Education Department.’
One of the aggrieved teachers who possess a valid Post
Graduation degree in environmental sciences told news
agency—Kashmir News Observer, “Some of the in-service
teachers have fraudulently submitted documents of invalid
degrees and claimed promotions in the department by
crushing the genuine and deserving teachers.”
He said, “Our promotion was due long ago. However,
some scammers managed degrees from tuck-shops
without any proper verification by the concerned
authorities of the department.”
“The government took a good step by demoting such
scammers with a re-verification process, however, we
want the government to re-verify such degrees of all the
in-service teachers, especially in environmental sciences,”
the teacher said.
In a latest development, the joint director of Elementary
Education for Directorate of School Education Kashmir
was attached a week after he issued orders regarding the
invalidation of the postgraduate degrees obtained through
distance mode in science stream particularly in
environmental sciences.
Earlier, in November end 2022, the principal secretary,
school education department in case that was filed before
the Central Administrative Tribunal had issued the same
directives as the joint director.
Now, the question arrives as to why he was attached by
the department over what they call ‘mis-presentation of the
facts and Department's stand regarding PG Degrees
acquired through Distance Mode’ when both the orders
correspond to each other.
Pertinently, the Human Resource Management Section of
School Education Department on November-29-2022 has
said that there was a petition filed before the Central
Administrative Tribunal (CAT) pertaining to degrees
obtained through distance mode in environmental
sciences saying as to whether the degree obtained in
Ecology and Environment can be treated at par or
equivalent to the Degree obtained in Environmental
Science, Whether degree obtained through Distance
Mode in Environmental Sciences can be considered valid
for the purposes of seniority and promotion and whether
the degree obtained without proper permission from the
competent authority can be considered valid for the
purposes of seniority and promotion.
Principal Secretary, School Education Department in the
CAT order has said, “In view of the settled legal position,
the degree obtained by the in-service candidate without
obtaining proper permission from the competent authority
cannot be reckoned valid particularly for the purposes of
seniority and promotion.”
“During the course of examination, it has been found that
the petitioners have acquired their degrees in the field of
Ecology and Environment which is not equivalent to and
does not correspond to the degree obtained in the field of
Environmental Sciences as has been deliberated upon
herein. As such the petitioners including similarly situated
cases cannot be considered for the seniority and
promotion or otherwise for the post of Lecturer in
Environmental Sciences based upon such degrees,” it
reads.
It also states that, “It has been further found from the
records that the petitioners have obtained their degrees
through distance mode which cannot be considered for the
purposes of seniority and promotion or otherwise to the
post of Lecturer in Environmental Sciences based upon
the observations and deliberations made herein.”
Principal Secretary had also said, “It has also been found
that most of the petitioners as shown herein above have
obtained such degrees without obtaining proper
permission from the competent Authority as such the
higher qualification acquired by the petitioners in
contravention to the rules and regulations cannot be
considered for the purposes of seniority and promotion or
otherwise to the post of Lecturer in Environmental
Sciences based upon the observations and deliberations
made herein above.”
He said, “There are three categories of masters, teachers
in the School Education Department in the discipline of
Environmental Science. One Category of incumbents are
those who have pursued Higher Education Qualification
Viz. Post Graduation Degree in Environmental Science or
in Ecology and Environment. The category of incumbents
who have acquired higher qualification in Ecology and
Environment are claiming that their degrees be treated at
par with those incumbents who have obtained their
degrees in Environmental Sciences for the purposes of
seniority and promotion.”
It also states that the second category of incumbents are
those who have obtained their degrees in Environmental
Science or in Ecology and Environment through Distance
Mode either in Environmental Science or in Ecology and
Environment and this category is claiming to consider their
higher degrees obtained through Distance Mode for their
seniority and promotion to the next higher post.
“The third categories of incumbents include those who
have pursued their higher qualification degrees in
contravention to Jammu and Kashmir Leave Rules of
1979 i.e. without obtaining proper permission from the
competent authority in this regard,” reads the order.
The principal secretary had said, “In view of the above
settled legal position, the degree obtained by the in-
service candidate without obtaining proper permission
from the competent authority cannot be reckoned valid
particularly for the purposes of seniority and promotion.
“Therefore, after having considered the cases of
petitioners in compliance with the judgment order, it has
been found that the claim of the petitioners does not merit
consideration based upon the observations and findings
and as such the claim of the petitioners for their inclusion
in the seniority list of Environmental Science discipline and
consequent claim for promotion to the post of Lecturer
Environmental Sciences is hereby rejected,” he
said.(KNO)