Light goods vehicles to be allowed from tomorrow on Zojila Rd:Div Com

Ganderbal, Mar 17 (KNO)

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Friday visited District Ganderbal where he convened a meeting of officers at VC room, DC Office Ganderbal for managing opening/closure of the Zojila Pass.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir, SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, SSP Traffic Rural, ADC Ganderbal, CEO Sonamarg Development Authority, ACR, ARTO Ganderbal, officials from MeT/BRO, besides the meeting was also attended by Div Com Ladakh, DC Kargil, SSP Kargil, and officials from Vijayak through Video Conferencing.

At the outset, all the issues concerning the road opening were discussed threadbare including condition of road, Snow clearance, and it was decided that the road will only be open for the LGVs (Light Goods Vehicles) (One-Way), and no passenger/tourist vehicle shall be allowed.

The road opening date was decided to be 18th March, 2023 from Sonamarg to Kargil and cut off timing for vehicles to cross Sonamarg will be 6.00 am in the morning and from Meenamarg, Kargil the cut-off timing shall be 8.30 am. Besides, it was decided that traffic will be allowed only on alternate days.

It was also decided in the meeting that on Fridays no traffic will be allowed, and road will be closed for maintenance purposes.

Div Com Kashmir directed the concerned to follow the already framed SOPs in likewise manner. He also directed the officials from MeT for the advance forecast of the weather, and asked the Traffic dept for issuing the same weather advisories on time. The BRO authorities were also directed to give road clearance on time so that traffic will cross the road before the avalanche prone timing.

Regarding the availability of machinery on Zojila road stretch, Mechanical engineering department was directed to provide one recovery van, and CEO SDA was directed to provide accommodation centre in case of any emergency enroute the Srinagar Sonamarg Gumri Road.

The Div Com also directed the concerned for operationalization of the weighing bridge at Sonmarg and ensuring that the weight of the vehicles bound to Ladakh has been done positively well before one day.

He also directed for establishing the Joint Control Room of Traffic/ Civil/ Police/ MED.

Div Com Kargil impressed upon the concerned that people should be made aware about the fact that the road will only be thrown open for the LGV (light goods vehicle) and no passenger/tourist vehicle shall be allowed. He also asked the concerned to issue a circular for carrying chains on vehicles mandatory.