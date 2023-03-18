Property attached in Handwara for aiding terrorists

Srinagar, Mar 17

Authorities on Friday attached property of a man for providing Shelter and logistic support to the terrorists in North Kashmir’s Handwara.

In a handout to the police said that today in an order of attachment of property under S. 25 of the UA(P) Act of an OGW was executed at Yaroo.

The order of attachment of property had been confirmed by the Office of Divisional Commissioner,

Kashmir against Mohd Abdullah Mir, son of Khazir Mohd Mir, resident of Yaroo for his involvement in providing logistics and shelter to terrorists, in relation to which FIR no. 327/2018 U/S 307-RPC 7/27-Act,18,19,25 UA(P) Act had been registered at Police Station Handwara.