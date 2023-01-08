LG visits GMC to know well-being of injured in Rajouri attack

NORTHLINES CORRESPONDENT

JAMMU TAWI, JAN 07: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited GMC Jammu on Saturday to inquire about the health of civilians, who were injured in Rajouri

attack.

Dr. Shashi Sudan, Principal, GMC Jammu and other senior doctors briefed the Lt Governor on the health condition of Sanvi Sharma, Prince Sharma,

Rohit Sharma, Pawan Kumar and medical procedures being followed.

The Lt Governor also met the family members and assured all possible assistance. He directed the Hospital Administration for ensuring the best

possible medical care and assistance for their speedy recovery—(KNO)