HAWS, 14 units, 4 Regts, 33 other units set to receive COAS Citations on Army Day

YOGESH

JAMMU TAWI, JAN 07 (KNO): Gulmarg’s famous High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), 14 units and four regiments of Indian Army deployed in the area under

Northern Command are all set to receive prestigious Chief of Armed Staff Citations and Certificate of Appreciation for year 2022 along with 33 other units

and regiments deployed in all seven commands and headquarters on Army Day 2023, which is being celebrated on January 15 every year.

Reliable sources told that this year, a total of 21 Army Units and 12 regiments have been selected for the COAS recognitions. The COAS for these

units embodies the successful conduct of task and duty assigned over a period of time.

“Fourteen (14) units among these are deployed with Northern Command sector which had to deal with multiple skirmishes and transgression along the

Himalayan Frontier in Ladakh Theatre by the Chinese PLA, relentless tension on border with Pakistan, hot pursuits and counter insurgency operations

from Jammu Kashmir and support to the Civil Administration on various fronts,” the sources said.

They said that in Northern Command area 4 Para (Special Force), 5 Rajput, 31 Rajput, 25 Punjab, 19 Kumaon, 3 Ladakh Scouts, 38 RR, 2/5 GR, 81

Armed Regt , 299 Med Regt, 177 Engr Regt, 44 RR, 50 RR and 34 RR were selected. In the Eastern Command area, six units including 14 Jat, 4/5 GR

(FF), 8 Sikh Li, 15 Kumaon, 13 Mech Regt and 6 AR while in the central command area 18 Grenadiers were selected.

“The above units have been instrumental in securing the nation along the Line Of Control and Counter Insurgency operations in the Kashmir valley,

part of the Northern Command,” the sources said, adding that “COAS Certificates of Appreciation is bestowed to four regiments of Northern Command

including 13 Engr regiment, 207 Army Aviation Squared, 175 Engr Regiment (TA) and 2 Vikas (Special Force).”

Moreover, High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), Gulmarg, Baramulla, which came under the army's training command, will also get COAS certificates

of appreciation, the sources said.

They said that in addition to this, Guards regiment center of Southern Command, 1 JAK LI and 267 Engr Regiment of Eastern Command, Army

Hospital Research and Referral under Western Command , 3 Para ( Special Force) under South West Command and 110 Int & Fd Security under Army

Headquarters will also get COAS certificates of appreciation—(KNO)