Lok Sabha Elections | Jammu PC Records Over 42.88% Voter Turnout Till 1:00 PM

JAMMU, Apr 26: “The Jammu Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 42.88 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 1:00 pm”, communicated the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K.



As per the given break up, Gulabgarh (ST) has recorded 50.01% polling, Reasi 52.68%, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi 48.61%, Ramgrah (SC) 45.24%, Samba 44.38%, Vijaypur 41.78%, Bishnah (SC) 44.83%, Suchetgarh (SC) 41.85%, R S Pora-Jammu South 38.69%, Bahu 37%, Jammu East 38.4%, Nagrota 46.79%, Jammu West 31.49%, Jammu North 36.89%, Marh (SC) 45.91%, Akhnoor (SC) 47.67%, Chhamb 42.04% and Kalakote-Sunderbani has registered 46.46% voting till 1:00pm.