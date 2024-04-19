Kharge dares PM Modi to take steps against BJP leaders who talk about altering Constitution

Katihar (Bihar), Apr 19: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against BJP leaders who have stated that the Constitution will be changed if the saffron party won more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Kishanganj and Katihar Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, Kharge also came down heavily on former Congress ally Nitish Kumar, alleging that the Bihar chief minister had “no principles” and, hence, was “more dangerous” than even the BJP.

“Modi has, of late, been showing a lot of reverence for the Constitution. If he means what he says, how are leaders of the BJP able to get away with their statements? Why is he taking no action against them”, said Kharge, referring to recent utterances by leaders like Anant Hegde, Jyoti Mirdha and Lallu Singh.

The Congress president alleged that the BJP was out to implement the agenda of the RSS “which had played no role in the struggle for the country's independence”, and warned that “the ongoing elections are critical for saving democracy and the Constitution in the country. If we fail, our future generations will suffer”.

Kharge also lashed out at Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), saying, “Our ally Tejashwi Yadav (RJD leader) has many times lamented the betrayal of his chacha (uncle). I say it is good riddance. People like Nitish Kumar are more dangerous than the BJP and RSS, which at least have a known ideology, however flawed. Nitish Kumar has no principles. He cares only for power”.

Notably, Kumar dumped the INDIA bloc that he had helped form a few months ago when he returned to the NDA, less than two years after having snapped ties with the BJP accusing it of having tried to engineer a split in JD(U).

“The double engine in Bihar often meets with accidents, causing the train carriages to decouple”, remarked Kharge, referring to the “unstable” nature of the BJP-JD(U) alliance.

He also lambasted Modi for “always alleging that in 70 years nothing substantial was achieved in the country and blaming the Congress for it”. Kharge pointed out, “Our leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi lost their lives in attacks by terrorists who targeted them because they were trying to uphold the integrity of the nation.”

Kharge also said the people should ask Modi what happened to his promise of ‘achche din' (good days).

“Nowhere are to be seen the doubling of farmers' income and Rs 15 lakh in every person's account, drawn through black money he had promised to bring from abroad. Does he mean by ‘achche din' skyrocketing prices of petrol and cooking gas and unemployment at an all-time high?,” the Congress president asked.

Kharge also accused Modi in particular and the BJP in general of splurging money on “propaganda”, and remarked “the source of their funding has become known. The electoral bonds were the biggest scam.

Companies have been shown to have bought bonds worth several times their turnover. Many business entities purchased these after raids by investigating agencies”.