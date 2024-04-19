AAP fields Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mannas Gujarat campaigners

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, all of whom are behind bars, have been given an image by the party as star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat. Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann both are also among the list of 40 star campaigners, whose names have been submitted by the party to the Election Commission. Other eminent names on the list are those of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak. Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the AAP is contesting two — Bharuch and Bhavnagar — as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24. The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.

(IPA Service)