Karan Johar’s heartfelt birthday tribute to mom Hiroo: ‘Her belief in goodness over ambition shaped me’

Karan Johar recently wrote a heartfelt gratitude post on how his mother Hiroo Johar kept him grounded in life. She celebrated her birthday today.

Karan Johar has celebrated family ties and Indian tradition in his films. Karan has emphasised on father-son, mother-daughter relations in his movies. He has often spoken during interviews about how his late father Yash Johar and mother Hiroo Johar inspire and shape his life. On Monday, the filmmaker shared a sweet birthday post for his mom.

Karan Johar's heart-melting birthday post for mom

Karan shared two pictures on Instagram as he posted his birthday wish for mom Hiroo Johar. The first picture shows Karan planting a sweet peck on his mother's cheek. In the second photo, the filmmaker's children – twins Ruhi and Yash Johar – pose with their grandmother.

The director, whose last film was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, wrote in his caption,“Mothers are a force of nature… They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal… I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don't define you … our behaviour does… she made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a circumstance or situation then there doesn't need to be a battle…. Patience will give me the eventual validation…. (four heart emojis). Love you mom and happy birthday … thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world…”