Public sector banks directed to unveil 3-year plans by March

The government has instructed state-owned banks to submit their business plans for the next three years by the end of this month, reported The Economic Times.

These plans will be evaluated quarterly by government-appointed directors on the banks' boards.

The plans will outline strategies for increasing low-cost deposits, raising capital, addressing bad loans, enhancing cybersecurity, and promoting financial inclusion, stated a senior government official in the report.