Search
BusinessPublic sector banks directed to unveil 3-year plans by March
Business

Public sector banks directed to unveil 3-year plans by March

By: Northlines

Date:

The government has directed state-owned banks to submit their plans covering the next three years by the end of this month.

The government has instructed state-owned banks to submit their business plans for the next three years by the end of this month, reported The Economic Times.

These plans will be evaluated quarterly by government-appointed directors on the banks' boards.

The plans will outline strategies for increasing low-cost deposits, raising capital, addressing bad loans, enhancing cybersecurity, and promoting financial inclusion, stated a senior government official in the report.

Previous article
Technical glitch disappoints fans as ticket sales for CSK vs RCB match in IPL 2024 encounter issues
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Eutelsat OneWeb poised for early lead in India’s satellite internet race, could surpass Jio and Starlink

Northlines Northlines -
Satellite Broadband Race Heats Up in India! Eutelsat OneWeb...

Adani Group to pump $14 billion across businesses in FY25 as it accelerates India’s infrastructure development

Northlines Northlines -
In a sign of India's growing infrastructure needs, the...

Indian Stock Markets Stage A Comeback After Early Losses On Monday

Northlines Northlines -
Indian stock markets shook off early losses to stage...

EV makers lukewarm to new subsidy scheme

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Sector majors have not been enthused by the lower...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Technical glitch disappoints fans as ticket sales for CSK vs RCB...

Eutelsat OneWeb poised for early lead in India’s satellite internet race,...

Taliban alleges civilian deaths in Pakistan air strikes amid rising tensions...