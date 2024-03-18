Technical glitch disappoints fans as ticket sales for CSK vs RCB match in IPL 2024 encounter issues

IPL 2024: A large section of fans was left disappointed after facing technical difficulties while trying to book tickets for the season opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

The IPL 2024 hype hit the roof on Monday morning as thousands logged in online to buy tickets for the opening match of the IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled for March 22. However, quite a few of them were left disappointed as there were technical glitches with the process. The official ticketing partner took to social media on Monday afternoon to update the status of the ticket sale.

Chennai Super Kings set the ball rolling for IPL 2024 ticket sales by announcing the details for the ticketing for the opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which will be hosted by the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The 5-time champions took to social media to share the link for the ticket sale at 9:30 am IST on Monday.

Within minutes of the start of the sale, quite a few fans shared screenshots of errors in the booking page and timed out messages on the website of the official ticketing partner.

While a few fans took to social media to share the news of them finding success with ticket booking, a majority of the fans expressed disappointment at having not been able to get hold of their tickets to the much-anticipated opener.

The ticketing partner then put fans in a queue and several of them took to social media, suggesting it was a never-ending wait tickets.

“Dear fans, Thank you for the overwhelming response to the TATA IPL 2024 opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Unfortunately, an unforeseen technical issue that arose unexpectedly would have caused an inconvenience to you. We would like to sincerely apologise for this experience. Our top priority is to provide a reliable and seamless experience and we are committed to ensuring the same.

“We will be up and running very soon. Stay tuned for further updates,” the official ticketing partner PayTM Insider said in a social media post.

IPL 2024 is all set to have an opening ceremony on Friday before the big-ticket clash between South Indian rivals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The hype around the contest has hit the roof as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will be going head-to-head for the first time since last year.

Dhoni is returning to action after undergoing knee surgery last year. The 5-time champion is looking fit and fired-up for the new season with speculation around his future in the IPL rife, once again.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli will be looking to return to form soon after having returned from a lengthy break that saw him miss the 5-Test series against England.